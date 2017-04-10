Hi-Tech wins fees in patent case, exp...

Hi-Tech wins fees in patent case, expands distribution

Controversial sports nutrition brand Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals continues to make news with the announcement of a victory against a prolific patent enforcement entity and expansion of its distribution footprint. This week the Norcross, GA company announced it had won a judgement that could allow it to recover attorneys fee totaling almost $1 million in a patent infringement suit brought by Thermolife International.

