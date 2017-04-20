Gwinnett task force arrests dozens on terrorism, drug trafficking charges
The Gwinnett County Gang Task Force and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives concluded a yearlong investigation by arresting more than 20 people wanted on charges from terrorism to drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms. The "Operation Breaking Bad" investigation finished with 34 felony arrest warrants for 25 suspects, 21 of whom had charges stemming from Gwinnett County cases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land
|Mar 23
|twomucht
|1
|Researchers: Travel ban could worsen doctor sho...
|Mar 22
|Trump is the man
|1
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|Mar 18
|Georgia Black Cra...
|3
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|Mar 10
|31 Genders
|9
|A Day Without White Women
|Mar '17
|Dora The Explorer
|1
|Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ...
|Mar '17
|Diggity Dog
|2
|Calls for Gwinnett County commissioner's resign...
|Mar '17
|Marti
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC