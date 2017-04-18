Georgia student in police beating video says he feared for his life

The 21-year-old Georgia college student seen on cell phone video being beaten by two Georgia police officers says he thought he was going to die during the traffic stop on April 12. Demetrius Hollins was pulled over on a busy suburban Atlanta road by Gwinnett County Police Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni for not having a license plate, according to the police report.

