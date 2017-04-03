Georgia Man Pleads Guilty to Identity Theft and Tax Fraud Scheme

Tom Larson, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced that a Loganville, Georgia, man pleaded guilty in federal court today to a fraud scheme in which he stole personal identity information from several victims in order to file fraudulent federal income tax returns. Jefferson City, MO - infoZine - Chike Uzodinma Agogbua, 44, of Loganville, Georgia, a Nigerian national and a naturalized U.S. citizen, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Matt J. Whitworth to the charges contained in a Feb. 10, 2016, superseding indictment.

