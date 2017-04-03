Georgia Man Pleads Guilty to Identity Theft and Tax Fraud Scheme
Tom Larson, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced that a Loganville, Georgia, man pleaded guilty in federal court today to a fraud scheme in which he stole personal identity information from several victims in order to file fraudulent federal income tax returns. Jefferson City, MO - infoZine - Chike Uzodinma Agogbua, 44, of Loganville, Georgia, a Nigerian national and a naturalized U.S. citizen, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Matt J. Whitworth to the charges contained in a Feb. 10, 2016, superseding indictment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land
|Mar 23
|twomucht
|1
|Researchers: Travel ban could worsen doctor sho...
|Mar 22
|Trump is the man
|1
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|Mar 18
|Georgia Black Cra...
|3
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|Mar 10
|31 Genders
|9
|A Day Without White Women
|Mar 8
|Dora The Explorer
|1
|Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ...
|Mar '17
|Diggity Dog
|2
|Calls for Gwinnett County commissioner's resign...
|Mar '17
|Marti
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC