Georgia man films driver who 'fled from hit and run'

'All guests are safe': Ja Rule apologizes for Fyre Festival fiasco in Bahamas and tweets attendees 'have been sent the form to apply for a refund' Furious motorist captures the moment he pulled over a student driver who 'smashed into a minivan and tried to flee the scene with her bumper hanging off' A man filmed a student driver after she allegedly fled from the scene of an accident and detained her until the girl's father and police arrived. In a seven-minute clip, Alsaedi filmed and described what he witnessed in order to hand off the evidence to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.