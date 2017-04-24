Georgia man films driver who 'fled fr...

Georgia man films driver who 'fled from hit and run'

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

'All guests are safe': Ja Rule apologizes for Fyre Festival fiasco in Bahamas and tweets attendees 'have been sent the form to apply for a refund' Furious motorist captures the moment he pulled over a student driver who 'smashed into a minivan and tried to flee the scene with her bumper hanging off' A man filmed a student driver after she allegedly fled from the scene of an accident and detained her until the girl's father and police arrived. In a seven-minute clip, Alsaedi filmed and described what he witnessed in order to hand off the evidence to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe... 18 hr Derka der 6
News Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan... Apr 27 new user 1
News Teens threw party while corpses rotted upstairs Apr 21 Ken- 1
News Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land Mar '17 twomucht 1
News GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue... Mar '17 Georgia Black Cra... 2
News Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits... Mar '17 31 Genders 8
A Day Without White Women Mar '17 Dora The Explorer 1
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,379 • Total comments across all topics: 280,687,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC