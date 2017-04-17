GBI: Man In Critical Condition After ...

GBI: Man In Critical Condition After Officer-Involved Shooting In Auburn, Georgia

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a domestic disturbance incident that left a man in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in Auburn, Georgia, according to CBS 46. Shortly after 4 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 16, Auburn police officials responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 300 block of Wages Road. When Officer Billy Willis arrived at the scene, an unidentified woman at the home stated that the suspect fled into a wooded area behind the home.

