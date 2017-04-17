GBI: Man In Critical Condition After Officer-Involved Shooting In Auburn, Georgia
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a domestic disturbance incident that left a man in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in Auburn, Georgia, according to CBS 46. Shortly after 4 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 16, Auburn police officials responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 300 block of Wages Road. When Officer Billy Willis arrived at the scene, an unidentified woman at the home stated that the suspect fled into a wooded area behind the home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe...
|4 hr
|Ann Archy
|2
|Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land
|Mar 23
|twomucht
|1
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|Mar 18
|Georgia Black Cra...
|2
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|Mar '17
|31 Genders
|8
|A Day Without White Women
|Mar '17
|Dora The Explorer
|1
|Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ...
|Mar '17
|Diggity Dog
|2
|Calls for Gwinnett County commissioner's resign...
|Mar '17
|Marti
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC