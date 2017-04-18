Ga. teens who murdered grandparents partied as bodies decomposed
As the bodies of Wendy and Randall Bjorge decomposed in an upstairs bedroom of their Georgia home, the two teens accused of killing them were downstairs partying with friends. Cassandra Bjorge, 16, and her 19-year-old boyfriend Johnny Rider stayed in the Lawrenceville home for days after brutally murdering Bjorge's 63-year-old grandparents .
