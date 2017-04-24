Forsyth boater involved in 2012 wreck that killed 2 boys is back in jail

A Forsyth County man convicted of DUI in a 2012 boat wreck that killed two boys is back in jail after authorities say he violated probation. Paul J. Bennett was on parole from his two-and-a-half-year sentence when he was arrested April 12 by Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies on the probation violation, according to sheriff's spokesman Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.