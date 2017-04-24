Forsyth boater involved in 2012 wreck...

Forsyth boater involved in 2012 wreck that killed 2 boys is back in jail

Read more: Forsyth County News

A Forsyth County man convicted of DUI in a 2012 boat wreck that killed two boys is back in jail after authorities say he violated probation. Paul J. Bennett was on parole from his two-and-a-half-year sentence when he was arrested April 12 by Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies on the probation violation, according to sheriff's spokesman Lt.

Chicago, IL

