Fired officers had previously arrested same man
" Two Georgia police officers fired after they were caught on video kicking and punching a man during a traffic stop had arrested the same person eight months earlier during another traffic stop, police records show. Gwinnett County Police on Thursday announced the firing of Sgt.
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe...
|Fri
|Riparian
|1
|Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land
|Mar 23
|twomucht
|1
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|Mar 18
|Georgia Black Cra...
|2
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|Mar '17
|31 Genders
|8
|A Day Without White Women
|Mar '17
|Dora The Explorer
|1
|Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ...
|Mar '17
|Diggity Dog
|2
|Calls for Gwinnett County commissioner's resign...
|Mar '17
|Marti
|1
