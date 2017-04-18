Ex-boyfriend of slain model arrested ...

Ex-boyfriend of slain model arrested in Louisiana; named in connection to shooting death

Read more: WALB-TV Albany

A man wanted in a Gwinnett County kidnapping and rape case was arrested on Tuesday in Louisiana for running a counterfeit check cashing operation, police said. Atlanta Police also named 30-year-old Alfredo Capote a person of interest in 35-year-old JoKisha Brown's murder.

