Ex-boyfriend of slain model arrested in Louisiana; named in connection to shooting death
A man wanted in a Gwinnett County kidnapping and rape case was arrested on Tuesday in Louisiana for running a counterfeit check cashing operation, police said. Atlanta Police also named 30-year-old Alfredo Capote a person of interest in 35-year-old JoKisha Brown's murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teens threw party while corpses rotted upstairs
|7 hr
|Ken-
|1
|See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe...
|Apr 17
|Ann Archy
|2
|Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land
|Mar 23
|twomucht
|1
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|Mar '17
|Georgia Black Cra...
|2
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|Mar '17
|31 Genders
|8
|A Day Without White Women
|Mar '17
|Dora The Explorer
|1
|Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ...
|Mar '17
|Diggity Dog
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC