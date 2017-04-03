Election officials OK bilingual ballots for Hall County
Following the lead of Gwinnett County, the Hall County Board of Elections and Voter Registration approved making bilingual access ballots and materials available to Hispanic voters. Board members voted 2-1 along party lines at their regular meeting Tuesday to approve making bilingual election material available.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land
|Mar 23
|twomucht
|1
|Researchers: Travel ban could worsen doctor sho...
|Mar 22
|Trump is the man
|1
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|Mar 18
|Georgia Black Cra...
|3
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|Mar 10
|31 Genders
|9
|A Day Without White Women
|Mar 8
|Dora The Explorer
|1
|Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ...
|Mar '17
|Diggity Dog
|2
|Calls for Gwinnett County commissioner's resign...
|Mar '17
|Marti
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC