Elderly couple allegedly beaten to death by teen granddaughter, boyfriend
A SWAT situation at a Suwanee apartment complex is over and two teens accused of killing one of the suspect's grandparents are now in custody. The Gwinnett County Police SWAT team was deployed to the Residences at McGinnis Ferry apartments in Suwanee Sunday morning, in response to a double homicide involving elderly couple Wendy and Randall Bjorge at their home in Lawrenceville.
