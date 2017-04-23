Editorial: New face, fresh start for ...

Editorial: New face, fresh start for Gainesville schools

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Times

When an organization has a chance at a do-over, the key questions to ask are: What did we do right last time and how can we keep doing it? And what did we do wrong and how can we avoid the same mistakes? Gainesville schools should be taking those notions to heart in the effort to hire a new superintendent beginning with the fall school year. Superintendent Wanda Creel announced last year that she would resign at the end of this school year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teens threw party while corpses rotted upstairs Apr 21 Ken- 1
News See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe... Apr 17 Ann Archy 2
News Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land Mar '17 twomucht 1
News GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue... Mar '17 Georgia Black Cra... 2
News Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits... Mar '17 31 Genders 8
A Day Without White Women Mar '17 Dora The Explorer 1
News Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ... Mar '17 Diggity Dog 2
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,856 • Total comments across all topics: 280,531,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC