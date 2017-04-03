Don't Miss Ersa's Award-Winning Hybrid Rework System

Kurtz Ersa North America, a leading supplier of electronics production equipment, today announced plans to exhibit at the 21st Annual SMTA Atlanta Expo & Tech Forum, scheduled to take place Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, GA. The Ersa team will highlight the 2017 NPI award-winning HR 550 hybrid rework system and the Smartflow selective solder system.

