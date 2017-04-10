Digirad Corporation to Release 2017 First Quarter Financial Results on April 28, 2017

Posted on: 11 Apr 17 SUWANEE, Ga., April 11, 2017 -- Digirad Corporation will release financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2017, before the market opens on Friday, April 28, 2017. A conference call is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. EDT on April 28, 2017 to discuss the results and management's outlook.

