DeKalb firefighters return to Hall County to say thank you for recovering their co-worker's body
DeKalb County Fire Chief Darnell Fullum, left, and firefighter Bennett Skilling, center, present a plaque to Hall County Fire Chief Jeff Hood in appreciation of Hall County's work to recover the body of DeKalb firefighter Jason "Mookie" Blalock in Lake Lanier in April 2016. Just days before next week's one-year anniversary of the death of one of their own, DeKalb County firefighters returned to Hall County to say thank you to the local firefighters who recovered his body from Lake Lanier.
