Commuters find crowded roads, trains on first day after spring break
Late Monday afternoon, Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed sign an executive order suspending all non-emergency road construction be suspended while work continues to repair Interstate 85. "Temporarily suspending construction activities during reconstruction of Interstate 85 makes sense and is the right decision to help ease traffic congestion," Reed said. "While our partners at GDOT do the essential work of rebuilding the I-85 bridge, we are taking multiple measures to ensure people can make it to work or school on time, and can enjoy their time in our city."
