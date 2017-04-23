Columbus police assist with child porn investigation that led to 23 arrests
The Columbus Police Department was among the multiple agencies who assisted in an undercover operation centered in Gwinnett County that targeted online child predators. Twenty people have been arrested in connection with Operation Spring Cleaning since April 20. The suspects, who ages range from 19 to 48, were charged with computer or electronic pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act of 2007.
