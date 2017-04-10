Brush fire along Highway 316 threatened car dealership in Duluth
Firefighters were first made aware of one grass fire right before noon when reports came into the station that vehicles at Subaru Dealership on Satellite Boulevard were threatened. A few of the vehicles reportedly sustained minor cosmetic damage due to the radiant heat from the blaze, but there were no injuries reported.
