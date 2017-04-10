Attorney calls for Georgia officers to be criminally charged
" An attorney is calling for the two Georgia police officers who were fired after being caught on camera having a violent confrontation with a motorist to face criminal charges. Justin D. Miller said at a news conference Saturday that the firing of Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe...
|Apr 14
|Riparian
|1
|Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land
|Mar 23
|twomucht
|1
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|Mar 18
|Georgia Black Cra...
|2
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|Mar '17
|31 Genders
|8
|A Day Without White Women
|Mar '17
|Dora The Explorer
|1
|Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ...
|Mar '17
|Diggity Dog
|2
|Calls for Gwinnett County commissioner's resign...
|Mar '17
|Marti
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC