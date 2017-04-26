Artist Lisa Freeman wins Best in Show at OCAF's Southworks exhibit
Lisa Freeman stands next to her assemblage art that garnered Best in Show at this year's Southworks exhibit. Freeman's assemblage piece called "A Room of Her Own" was chosen from among the art exhibited by 62 local and national artists.
