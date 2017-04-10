A teenager and her boyfriend murdered...

A teenager and her boyfriend murdered her grandparents, then had friends over, police say

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

Two teens are facing charges of first-degree assault and murder after the girl's grandparents were found dead in their home in Lawrenceville, Georgia, according to local media reports. Cassandra Bjorge, 17, and Johnny Rider, 19, have been accused by police of stabbing and bludgeoning Wendy and Randall Bjorge to death sometime near the end of March or the beginning of April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News See it: Ga. cop seen in video kicking handcuffe... 23 hr Riparian 1
News Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land Mar 23 twomucht 1
News GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue... Mar 18 Georgia Black Cra... 2
News Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits... Mar '17 31 Genders 8
A Day Without White Women Mar '17 Dora The Explorer 1
News Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ... Mar '17 Diggity Dog 2
News Calls for Gwinnett County commissioner's resign... Mar '17 Marti 1
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,608 • Total comments across all topics: 280,304,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC