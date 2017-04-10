A teenager and her boyfriend murdered her grandparents, then had friends over, police say
Two teens are facing charges of first-degree assault and murder after the girl's grandparents were found dead in their home in Lawrenceville, Georgia, according to local media reports. Cassandra Bjorge, 17, and Johnny Rider, 19, have been accused by police of stabbing and bludgeoning Wendy and Randall Bjorge to death sometime near the end of March or the beginning of April.
