23 Suspected child predators arrested in GA

5 hrs ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

Officials arrested 23 people traveling from areas around metro Atlanta to meet children for sex in Gwinnett County over a five-day period beginning April 20. The suspects arrested ranged in age from 19 to 48. Some were electricians, construction workers or janitors. Others were unemployed.

