Woodall to speak at Cumming American Legion Monday
On Monday at 7 p.m., American Legion Post 307 will host Woodall, who represents the 7th Congressional District in south Forsyth and Gwinnett County, at the National Guard Armory at 100 Aquatic Circle off Pilgrim Mill Road. The event is open to members and veterans in the county and will give attendees a chance to meet Woodall and ask questions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|Mar 10
|31 Genders
|14
|A Day Without White Women
|Mar 8
|Dora The Explorer
|1
|Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ...
|Mar 5
|Diggity Dog
|2
|Calls for Gwinnett County commissioner's resign...
|Mar 5
|Marti
|1
|Mayor threatens Gwinnett official's employer ov...
|Feb 28
|Marti
|1
|Weeks, Bynum must meet for mediation next month (Jan '08)
|Jan '17
|UNND
|13
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|145
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC