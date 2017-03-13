Woodall to speak at Cumming American ...

Woodall to speak at Cumming American Legion Monday

On Monday at 7 p.m., American Legion Post 307 will host Woodall, who represents the 7th Congressional District in south Forsyth and Gwinnett County, at the National Guard Armory at 100 Aquatic Circle off Pilgrim Mill Road. The event is open to members and veterans in the county and will give attendees a chance to meet Woodall and ask questions.

