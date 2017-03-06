Waffle House fights lawsuit with video surveillance
Larry Graham says a mishap in the kitchen at his local Waffle House restaurant in Roswell, Georgia, caused his hearing damage, especially because a shard of glass became lodged in his ear, according to media reports on a lawsuit filed against the Norcross, Georgia-based chain. Waffle House in late February fired back on the recent lawsuit, with video of a worker dropping a plate and little else.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|5 hr
|31 Genders
|12
|Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ...
|Sun
|Diggity Dog
|2
|Calls for Gwinnett County commissioner's resign...
|Mar 5
|Marti
|1
|Mayor threatens Gwinnett official's employer ov...
|Feb 28
|Marti
|1
|Weeks, Bynum must meet for mediation next month (Jan '08)
|Jan '17
|UNND
|13
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|145
|Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Jan '17
|Marti
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC