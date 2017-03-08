US student, 17, had both legs severed...

US student, 17, had both legs severed by passing train

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Audio has emerged of the 17-year-old Georgia high school senior calling 911 after having both of his legs severed by a train this week. The victim, identified as Jacob Ohl, was rescued alongside the train tracks near Shelly Lane in Lilburn, Georgia when he was struck by a northbound CSX train at 1pm on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A Day Without White Women Wed Dora The Explorer 1
News Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits... Tue 31 Genders 12
News Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ... Mar 5 Diggity Dog 2
News Calls for Gwinnett County commissioner's resign... Mar 5 Marti 1
News Mayor threatens Gwinnett official's employer ov... Feb 28 Marti 1
News Weeks, Bynum must meet for mediation next month (Jan '08) Jan '17 UNND 13
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Jan '17 Marti 145
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,364 • Total comments across all topics: 279,420,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC