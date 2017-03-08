Trucker charged after 'suspicious death' of wife
Bethlehem Township police were awaiting the conclusion of an autopsy on Thursday morning to determine if they should file more charges against a Georgia trucker whose wife died in a "suspicious" manner on Wednesday. Maurice Butch Adams, 42, of Norcross, Georgia, is charged in an incident in Bethlehem Township after which his wife, Catrina, died March 8, 2017.
