Terell Smith commits to Gophers, moving class into top 20 nationally
The Gophers landed a verbal commitment Friday from Terell Smith, a three-star cornerback from Georgia who also had reported offers from Mississippi, Maryland, Missouri, Iowa State and West Virginia, among others. The 6-foot, 170-pound Smith is a junior at South Gwinett High School, in Snellville, Ga.
