There are on the Fox News story from 21 hrs ago, titled Teenager loses both feet after being struck by train in Georgia. In it, Fox News reports that:

A 17-year-old Lawrence boy lost both feet after he was struck by a train in Lilburn on Thursday. Jacob Ohl was lying next to the train tracks near Shelby Lane with his feet draped over the rail, according to police.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fox News.