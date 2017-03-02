Teenager loses both feet after being ...

Teenager loses both feet after being struck by train in Georgia

There are 1 comment on the Fox News story from 21 hrs ago, titled Teenager loses both feet after being struck by train in Georgia. In it, Fox News reports that:

A 17-year-old Lawrence boy lost both feet after he was struck by a train in Lilburn on Thursday. Jacob Ohl was lying next to the train tracks near Shelby Lane with his feet draped over the rail, according to police.

25or6to4

Dunlap, TN

#1 8 hrs ago
Jacob Ohl was lying next to the train tracks near Shelby Lane with his feet draped over the rail

The Lilburn Police Department and CSX will conduct a joint investigation.

Really shouldn't be a lengthy investigation.
