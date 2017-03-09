Teenager, 17, makes harrowing emergen...

Teenager, 17, makes harrowing emergency call after train severed both his legs

20 hrs ago Read more: Metro UK News

A harrowing audio clip has been released of the moment a 17-year-old boy called emergency services to tell them a train had cut off his legs. Jacob Ohl was walking alongside train tracks in Lilburn, Georgia, last Thursday when he was struck in what turned out to be a tragic accident.

