Teen fatally shot in suburban Atlanta...

Teen fatally shot in suburban Atlanta subdivision

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Gwinnett County police spokesman Sgt. Jake Smith says the incident occurred Saturday evening when police found 19-year-old Jacquorrius Madison with a gunshot wound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits... Fri 31 Genders 14
A Day Without White Women Mar 8 Dora The Explorer 1
News Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ... Mar 5 Diggity Dog 2
News Calls for Gwinnett County commissioner's resign... Mar 5 Marti 1
News Mayor threatens Gwinnett official's employer ov... Feb 28 Marti 1
News Weeks, Bynum must meet for mediation next month (Jan '08) Jan '17 UNND 13
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Jan '17 Marti 145
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,867 • Total comments across all topics: 279,497,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC