Sheryl Rice Gillespie
Mrs. Sheryl Rice Gillespie, age 60, of Carrollton passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2017. She was born July 11, 1956, in Cobb County the daughter of the Mr. M. F. Rice and Mrs. Elizabeth Bivins Rice.
