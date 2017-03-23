Sharon Springs cityhood debated among...

Sharon Springs cityhood debated among Forsyth County officials

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Forsyth County News

Earlier this week, District 25 state Rep. Todd Jones announced his plans to introduce and ran a legal advertisement in the Forsyth County News for a second bill to begin the cityhood process for the proposed city of Sharon Springs, a second municipality in Forsyth County. A previous bill to incorporate the city was filed in 2015, but the bill was removed in early 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dorethia Livsey speaks about The Promised Land Thu twomucht 1
News Researchers: Travel ban could worsen doctor sho... Wed Trump is the man 1
News GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue... Mar 18 Georgia Black Cra... 3
News Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits... Mar 10 31 Genders 9
A Day Without White Women Mar 8 Dora The Explorer 1
News Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ... Mar 5 Diggity Dog 2
News Calls for Gwinnett County commissioner's resign... Mar 5 Marti 1
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,838 • Total comments across all topics: 279,793,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC