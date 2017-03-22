Sharon Springs cityhood bill to be reintroduced
A south Forsyth lawmaker plans to introduce a second attempt at legislation to create a new city in south Forsyth. District 25 state Rep. Todd Jones plans to introduce a bill on Tuesday, March 28 to begin the cityhood process for Sharon Springs, what would be the second municipality in Forsyth County.
