Round of Applause: Aurora Theatre Sets Stage for Action-Packed April

As the April showers roll in, theatergoers of all ages can take cover and enjoy the many spring happenings at Aurora Theatre! Young thespians can soak up the sun with beach-themed theatre activities and camps, while adults unwind and escape with a multitude of performances, including The Bridges of Madison County or Pais de Bicicleta / Bicycle Country. In addition to theatrical entertainment and glee, Lawrenceville neighbors can grab a lawn chair and enjoy a one-night-only screening of Hairspray, The Broadway Musical.

