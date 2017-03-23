Rodriguez
The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office says that on March 18, Deputy Ronnie Rodriguez took unused property from a supply storage area without authorization and delivered some of the items to Deputy Jason Cowburn. Rodriguez was charged with felony theft by taking and violation of oath by a public officer, while Cowburn was charged with theft by receiving and violation of oath by a public officer.
