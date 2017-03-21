Police searching for Atlanta identity...

Police searching for Atlanta identity thief, merchandise seller

WALB-TV Albany

The Gwinnett County Police Department's Electronic and Financial Crimes unit is looking for a woman accused of multiple identity theft transactions at the Mall of Georgia and other nearby stores, as well as in Duluth and online. The woman in the photographs, who has been identified as Alcie Almecoh Green, 43, is wanted for opening up multiple lines of credit and using another person's name.

