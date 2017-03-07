Plane - flying low and fast' before fatal Barrow crash
The small four-seat single-engine airplane that crashed last month in Winder, killing both people on board, "seemed to be flying low and fast" before it nosed downward, tilted and crashed into the tree line a few hundred yards short of Runway 31 at Barrow County Airport, an eyewitness told a National Transportation Safety Board investigator. The crash of the 1973 Beechcraft C23 on the afternoon of Feb. 16 claimed the lives of Shannon Ewing of Dacula in nearby Gwinnett County and his adult nephew, Henry Ewing of middle Georgia's Jones County, according to information from the Barrow County Sheriff's Office.
