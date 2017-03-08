PD: Rap group members who stole gift cards arrested
Gwinnett County Police said they have arrested three men accused of stealing gift cards by enlisting their friend who worked at the store. Evan Griffin, 22, Kelderick Jamal Giles, 23, and Jaden Darden, 21, were all arrested and charged with theft by taking, police said.
