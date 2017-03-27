Omix-ADA Hosts Second Annual Jeep Heritage Expo

Omix-ADA, one of the largest and most recognized Jeep repair, restoration, and aftermarket accessory manufacturers, is hosting its second-annual Jeep Heritage Expo at its company headquarters in Suwanee, Georgia, this June. The company will offer the general public a rare sneak-peek behind the doors of its 230,000 square-foot facility where it designs, develops, warehouses, and distributes its products.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Four Wheeler.