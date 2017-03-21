Officials warn of 60 mph winds blowing through Forsyth County
A map of Sawnee EMC cusotmers without power Tuesday night due to a severe thunderstorm with damaging winds passing through. ***UPDATE: CUMMING -- The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is asking motorists to stay off roadways in to remain inside their homes or a safe strucutre as the storm continues to pass through, as trees and power lines are down throughout the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|Mar 18
|Georgia Black Cra...
|3
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|Mar 10
|31 Genders
|9
|A Day Without White Women
|Mar 8
|Dora The Explorer
|1
|Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ...
|Mar 5
|Diggity Dog
|2
|Calls for Gwinnett County commissioner's resign...
|Mar 5
|Marti
|1
|Mayor threatens Gwinnett official's employer ov...
|Feb 28
|Marti
|1
|Weeks, Bynum must meet for mediation next month (Jan '08)
|Jan '17
|UNND
|13
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC