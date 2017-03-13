Murder suspect arrested after month-long search
A man was arrested in connection with a homicide investigation from a gas station incident, after being on the run for more than a month, according to Gwinnett County Police. 19-year-old Nickolas Young was arrested at a residence off Collins Hill Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|9 hr
|Georgia Black Cra...
|3
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|Mar 10
|31 Genders
|9
|A Day Without White Women
|Mar 8
|Dora The Explorer
|1
|Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ...
|Mar 5
|Diggity Dog
|2
|Calls for Gwinnett County commissioner's resign...
|Mar 5
|Marti
|1
|Mayor threatens Gwinnett official's employer ov...
|Feb 28
|Marti
|1
|Weeks, Bynum must meet for mediation next month (Jan '08)
|Jan '17
|UNND
|13
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC