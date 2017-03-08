Man indicted for armed robbery during Craigslist deal at south Forsyth Kroger
A Grayson resident who was arrested after a 57-year-old Cumming man was shot during a Craigslist deal at a south Forsyth Kroger parking lot has been indicted by a Forsyth County Grand Jury. Robert Edward Frederick, 32, is accused of armed robbery and three counts of aggravated assault, according to a Feb. 13 bill of indictment.
