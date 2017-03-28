Lawsuit: Waffle House grease smothered and covered Alabama man's property

An Alabama man says in a lawsuit that grease and sewage from a nearby Waffle House seeped onto his property, doing thousands of dollars in damage. Mack Crook Jr. of Anniston is seeking a total of $800,000 from the Norcross, Georgia-based Waffle House Inc. Crook maintains that the restaurant's "grease interceptor" continuously leaked grease and fluid into the ground.

