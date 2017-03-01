KSU student killed in I-75N crash early Fri.
A Kennesaw State sophomore was killed and three other KSU students injured after a crash on Interstate 75 north at Chastain Road early Friday morning, according to Cobb Police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|14 hr
|George Jefferson
|7
|Mayor threatens Gwinnett official's employer ov...
|Feb 28
|Marti
|1
|Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ...
|Feb 17
|Marti
|1
|Weeks, Bynum must meet for mediation next month (Jan '08)
|Jan '17
|UNND
|13
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|145
|Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Jan '17
|Marti
|3
|Promoting Your Neighborhood And National Busine...
|Jan '17
|Marti
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC