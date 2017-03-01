KSU student killed in I-75N crash ear...

KSU student killed in I-75N crash early Fri.

A Kennesaw State sophomore was killed and three other KSU students injured after a crash on Interstate 75 north at Chastain Road early Friday morning, according to Cobb Police.

