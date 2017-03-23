Kermet Jasper Powers

Kermet Jasper Powers

Kermet Jasper Powers, age 80, of Senoia, Georgia, passed away March 21, 2017. He was born in Carroll County, Georgia, to the late Harvey O. Powers and Ilver Hightower Powers.

