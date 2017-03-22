Johns Creek Healthcare Association elects new president

Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center physician Oluseun Olufade, MD, is now serving as the new president of Johns Creek Healthcare Association, Inc. JCHA is a nonprofit committed to ensuring the highest quality of health care remains available in the community. The association, founded in 2006, is comprised of individuals in the healthcare industry from Duluth, Johns Creek, Suwanee and South Forsyth.

