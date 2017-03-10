Jeff Dauler Set to Hit the Stage for Aurora Comedy Nights
This summer, Aurora Comedy Nights will roll out the red carpet for radio personality and stand-up comedian Jeff Dauler, of Star 94.1's top-rated The Jeff and Jenn Show, during a special one-night-only comedy event! On Saturday, June 24, Aurora Theatre welcomes Jeff Dauler & Friends for two special performances. Audiences are in for an evening of laugh out loud fun as some of the city's top comedians join Dauler at the historic Gwinnett County theatre! In 2016, Dauler reunited with Jenn Hobby on Star 94.1 for The Jeff and Jenn Show.
