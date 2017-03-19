I-985 bridge in Gwinnett to be closed for repairs, resurfacing

The Thompson Mill Road bridge over Interstate 985 will be closed at some point for repairs, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. No date has been set for the work, as a contractor hasn't been hired yet, but residents can learn about the detour at a public meeting set for 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Buford City Hall, located at 2300 Buford Highway NE.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.