Honor student, 17, struck by train an...

Honor student, 17, struck by train and loses both feet

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

After the accident, Ohl was able to call 911 and paramedics who responded applied tourniquets to his legs to prevent him from bleeding out A 17-year-old Georgia high school senior has lost both his feet after being struck by a freight train in suburban Atlanta. Lilburn Police Captain Thomas Bardugon say the victim, identified as Jacob Ohl, was lying alongside the train tracks near Shelly Lane with his feet draped over the rail when he was struck by a northbound CSX train at 1pm Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gwinnett County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits... 13 hr Sasha 6
News Mayor threatens Gwinnett official's employer ov... Feb 28 Marti 1
News Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex ... Feb 17 Marti 1
News Weeks, Bynum must meet for mediation next month (Jan '08) Jan '17 UNND 13
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Jan '17 Marti 145
Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... Jan '17 Marti 3
News Promoting Your Neighborhood And National Busine... Jan '17 Marti 1
See all Gwinnett County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gwinnett County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,068 • Total comments across all topics: 279,300,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC